Azerbaijani community in Geneva holds peaceful rally on Khojaly genocide outside UN Office

The Azerbaijani community in Switzerland organized a peaceful rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide outside the UN Office in Geneva, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The rally was held at the Palais des Nations as part of the “Justice For Khojaly!” international awareness campaign initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Slogans such as "Justice for Khojaly!", "Recognize the Khojaly Genocide", "Armenia's crime against humanity", and "Remember Khojaly!" were chanted by the rally participants.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

