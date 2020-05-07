Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh: "We will definitely return to Shusha" - STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a statement in connection with the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Shusha.

According to News.Az, the statement reads as follows:

"The city of Shusha, occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on May 8, 1992, was one of the most strategically important places in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the occupation, Shusha city and 30 villages of the region were destroyed, 195 civilians were killed, 165 people were injured, 58 people were missing, more than 24,000 people of Shusha region were forcibly displaced and settled in 58 regions of Azerbaijan.

Shusha, distinguished by its unique urban planning, had 17 neighborhoods: Qurdlar, Seyidli, Julfalar, Quyuluq, Chukhur, Dordler Qurdu, Haji Yusifli, Dord Chinar, Chol Gala, Mardinli, Saatli, Kocharli, Mamayi, Khoja Marjanli, Demirchi, Hamam Qabagi and Taza. There were baths, mosques and springs in each neighborhood.

As a result of the occupation of Shusha by the Armenian armed forces, 25 schools, 31 libraries, 20 healthcare facilities, 17 social clubs, 8 culture houses, 4 technical schools, 2 institute branches, 7 kindergartens, 4 cinemas, 5 culture and recreation parks, 2 sanatoriums, tourist base, 2 hotels, a branch of the Azerbaijan Carpet State Museum, Shusha State Drama Theater, Shusha Television, Oriental Musical Instruments Factory, State Art Gallery, Children's Health School were plundered, burned and destroyed.

28 years have passed since the occupation of Shusha, one of the cultural centers of Azerbaijan. We do not lose hope and believe that we will definitely return to Shusha and rebuild our destroyed city.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani community of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has more than 80,000 inhabitants of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, including more than 30,000 inhabitants of the Shusha district, we call on the world community to put an end to the ongoing aggression by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people and to support our rightful position to give an objective legal assessment to the occupation.

We declare that a just settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of ethnic cleansed Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

We, as the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are ready to live together in peace with the Armenian community of the region within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Only then can lasting and just peace be ensured in the region."

