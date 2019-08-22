Azerbaijani company issues stamps on anniversary of State Border Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azermarka LLC has put into circulation the postal block dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Trend reports on Aug. 22 referring to Azermarka LLC.

The postal block 115x135 millimeters in size consists of three stamps. The stamp size is 56x34 millimeters.

The circulation of the postal block reached 10,000 stamps, while the nominal value of one stamp is three manats.

In addition, the company also has issued 750 ‘First Day’ envelopes.

This original postal block was developed by the chief artist of Azermark LLC Vugar Eyubov and published by the French printing house Cartor Security Printing.

The first stamp depicts a medal issued on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, the second shows an image of an Azerbaijani border guard with binoculars, and the third stamp depicts the chest medals of the academy and special school of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

