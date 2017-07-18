Azerbaijani company partakes in tender to build Bosnia highway section

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five companies, joint ventures and consortia from China, Turkey, Austria and Azerbaijan have submitted bids for the construction of a 100 million euros section of a north-to-south highway in Bosnia, Reuters reported.

China Gezhouba Group and the consortium of Power Construction Corporation of China and Azerbaijani Azvirt Limited Liability Comp. have bid to build the 11.75 km-long stretch of the pan-European Corridor VC, which runs through Bosnia from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.

urkish companies Cengiz Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and a joint venture of Fernas and Ozgun Insaat have also submitted bids for the Pocitelj-Zvirovici sub-section in southern Bosnia, as has a joint venture of Austria's Strabag AG and Bosnia's Euro-Asfalt, the Bosniak-Croat Federation's Autoceste Federacije BiH said in a statement.

The construction of the section, which will entail a 945-meter bridge, three viaducts and a tunnel, will be financed from a loan agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB), it said.

News.Az

