Azerbaijani couple commits suicide in Moscow, child taken into care

An Azerbaijani couple have died in an apparent suicide in Moscow.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Salaryevo Park residential complex in New Moscow, News.az reports, citing Russian media.

The bodies of a 41-year-old man, identified as Vasif, and his 38-year-old wife, Aygun, were found near the building where they lived. The nature of their injuries indicated suicide, local reports said. Authorities have not yet issued a public statement confirming further details.

The couple’s five-year-old child was inside the apartment at the time of the incident. Law enforcement officers have temporarily taken the child into their care. Psychologists are reported to be working with the child.

According to Russian media, the couple owned a clothing and lingerie shop. They had previously run a business in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug before moving to Moscow, where they opened a store near their home.

The motive for the apparent suicide remains unclear. Reports say the couple are survived by three children.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this story, support is available through local helplines and mental health services.

