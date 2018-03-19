Azerbaijani customs officers prevent smuggling of 52 kg heroin
- 19 Mar 2018 11:21
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Society
Azerbaijani customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle 52 kg of heroin to Europe, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.
Iranian citizen Arjomandzadeh Gholamreza Mohammad Ali was stopped at Astara Customs while carrying ‘small-sized transformers’ in his Renault car to the Kingdom of Netherlands.
During inspections, 52.390 kg of heroin in 102 packages were seized.
Investigation into the fact is underway.
News.Az