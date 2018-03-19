Azerbaijani customs officers prevent smuggling of 52 kg heroin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle 52 kg of heroin to Europe, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Iranian citizen Arjomandzadeh Gholamreza Mohammad Ali was stopped at Astara Customs while carrying ‘small-sized transformers’ in his Renault car to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

During inspections, 52.390 kg of heroin in 102 packages were seized.

Investigation into the fact is underway.

News.Az

