Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani customs officers prevent smuggling of 52 kg heroin

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani customs officers prevent smuggling of 52 kg heroin

Azerbaijani customs officers prevented an attempt to smuggle 52 kg of heroin to Europe, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Iranian citizen Arjomandzadeh Gholamreza Mohammad Ali was stopped at Astara Customs while carrying ‘small-sized transformers’ in his Renault car to the Kingdom of Netherlands.

During inspections, 52.390 kg of heroin in 102 packages were seized.

Investigation into the fact is underway.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      