Azerbaijani defence industry minister visits Kenya to deepen military-technical ties

During his trip, Mustafayev met with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, with both sides praising the rapidly growing relations between their nations. They highlighted how high-level reciprocal visits, political dialogue, and inter-institutional contacts are helping to deepen bilateral ties, News.Az reports.

Mustafayev also held talks with General Charles Muriu Kahariri, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, to explore prospects for expanding military-technical cooperation. The discussions covered existing collaborations and other mutual interests.

He shared insights into Azerbaijan’s achievements in the defence industry, its international partnerships in this sector, and the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX), which is held every two years.

Mustafayev also briefed Kenyan officials on Azerbaijan’s ongoing reconstruction efforts in areas liberated following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, including humanitarian demining initiatives and progress in the peace process.

The Azerbaijani delegation was joined by Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya.

As part of the visit, Mustafayev and his team toured the Azerbaijani Embassy in Nairobi and paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by placing flowers at his monument.