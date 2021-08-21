Azerbaijani defense minister attends graduation ceremony of Marines Commando Basic Courses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership attended the graduation ceremony of the Marines Commando Basic Courses.

At the event held in the military unit of the Naval Forces, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) was honored with observing a minute of silence, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hasanov congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their service. Emphasizing the courage of all servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and Marines during the Patriotic War, the Minister noted that the heroism of our servicemen was highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Turkish officers and the entire staff for organizing and conducting the high-level Courses that involved Turkish professional instructors. The Minister stressed that such Courses, which have made a significant contribution to improving the professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen, will be continued.

Then, the Course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump and the graduates were presented certificates. Distinguished servicemen and instructors of the Courses were awarded honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.

After the graduation ceremony, weapons and other military equipment used by the Marines were demonstrated. It was reported that these weapons were widely used in the destruction of the enemy during the Patriotic War.

In the end, training episodes of underwater attack and underwater defense units were demonstrated at the training ground in the territory of the military unit.

Having watched the exemplary performances of the Special Forces, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions to the command staff on better fulfillment of tasks.

News.Az