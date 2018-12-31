Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of armored vehicles deployed in frontline zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Defense Ministry’s leadership have checked the combat readiness of armored vehicles deployed

The defense minister is currently in the frontline zone under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

After reviewing the condition in the military unit, Minister Hasanov inspected military equipment, checked the readiness of the crews and assigned relevant tasks on the combat use of armored vehicles.

News.Az

News.Az