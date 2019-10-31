Azerbaijani defense minister meets EU special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The parties discussed the current situation on the frontline and the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov stressed that Armenia continues the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories recognized by the international community. He said that the negotiation process still remains to be ineffective.

The minister emphasized that Armenia's destructive position is the main obstacle in achieving progress in the negotiations on the conflict settlement.

Klaar, in turn, noted the importance of an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict to ensure stability in the South Caucasus region. He expressed EU’s support for continued negotiations on the conflict resolution.

News.Az