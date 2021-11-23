Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation of Turkey’s ASELSAN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkey's ASELSAN Haluk Gorgun, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, the defense minister noted that important steps were taken in the field of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, adding that the friendly and fraternal relations between the heads of state play a significant role in expanding all areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish ties. The minister emphasized the high quality of technical equipment, which were produced by ASELSAN and applied during the Patriotic War.

The meeting discussed new methods of conducting modern combat operations, as well as joint projects implemented by the two fraternal countries to further strengthen the technical equipment of their troops.

It was noted that the development of the Azerbaijan Army as a professional army equipped with the world's most modern weapons and military equipment, including the latest information technologies and wide communications systems will ensure the covert and operational control of our troops, as well as increasing their maneuverability and combat capability in general.

News.Az