Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Tajik president

Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon received the CIS Defense Ministers, AzVision.az reports citing the Tajikistan media.

Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the ministers regarding the establishment of the stability in the CIS during the 25-year-period on the account of the SECURITY provision and development of cooperation. In addition, the president highlighted the importance of strengthening of military-technical cooperation.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir hasanov attended the meeting with Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon.

Note, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will chair the meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers.

