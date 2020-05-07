Azerbaijani defense minister, presidential aide visit another military unit on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Defense Ministry's leadership visited a military unit on the frontline.

The senior military officials are on a visit to the frontline zone under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

The official first laid flowers at the bust of Azerbaijani national leader, installed on the territory of the military unit.

They then viewed the soldiers’ canteen and barracks, weapons, and ideological rooms, as well as clothing and food depots of the military unit.

Inquiring about the service of military personnel who are on combat duty, Aliyev and Hasanov observed the enemy’s positions from the command-observation post.

After familiarizing with the situation created in the military unit, the defense minister gave relevant instructions in regard to the work to be carried out in the field of improving the service and social conditions of servicemen.

News.Az