Azerbaijani Defense Minister's visit to Kazakhstan continues

The visit of the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leading staff of the Ministry to Kazakhstan continues, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

he delegation led by Colonel General Z.Hasanov, his Kazakh colleague Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and the leadership of the Defense Ministries of the participating countries of “Birlestik-2024” international exercise attended one of Kazakhstan's warships. During the trip by the warship, the Defense Ministers were informed about the main activities of the missile-artillery ship and its crew. The guests watched exemplary performances of military seamen.Then, the visitors attended the Diving Center of the Kazakh Navy and got acquainted with the conditions created, viewed the small and large weapons and technical equipment in the armament.Afterwards, the guests visited one of the military units. They were given detailed information about the created conditions and the training simulators on the territory of the military unit were shown.

