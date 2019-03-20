Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for an official visit to Pakistan on March 21, the Defense Ministry reported.

During meetings with the state leadership, as well as officials of the military and other structures to be held as part of the visit, it is planned to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields.

In addition, on March 23, Minister Hasanov will take part as a distinguished guest in a military parade dedicated to the National Day of Pakistan.

Azerbaijan will be represented by the parade squad of the Azerbaijan Army in a military parade to be held with the participation of representatives of the armed forces of many states.

News.Az

