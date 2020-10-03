Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan has made an appeal to the country`s citizens.

The appeal reads: “The Azerbaijan Army is surrounded by the full attention and care of our state and personally President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Activities in the direction of further improving the equipment, provision and social conditions of military personnel continue.

We would like to inform you that in recent days, a large number of applications have been received with offers of various kinds of assistance to the foremost units of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its deep gratitude to our people for the attention and care shown to our army. At present, all the military units of the Azerbaijan Army, especially those on the front-line, are fully equipped with all types of supplies and there is no need for additional assistance. Our nation always show moral support to the Azerbaijan soldier and that is his only need.

At the same time, we note that some of our citizens, organizations and enterprises go directly to military units, without coordination with the Ministry of Defense, and offer various assistance. In some cases, these are disorganized actions and lead to unnecessary waste of food and products delivered to the military personnel. The transfer of such food to military personnel without food safety control can pose a serious threat to the life of servicemen.

In this regard, for the centralized coordination of such activities and a more rational redistribution and delivery of aid to military units, a temporary hotline operates in the Ministry of Defense with the following contact numbers: +994 (012) 406-85-43; +994 (070) 946-51-11; +994 (055) 294-15-30.”

