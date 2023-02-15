Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to deliver aid to quake-battered Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and their family members continue to deliver aid to the collection points established in the relevant military units of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry in order to provide aid to victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

The next voluntarily brought clothing, food products and other necessary items were collected at designated points, sorted and packed into parcels, and then sent to Türkiye by truck, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that aid measures to the fraternal country are being continued in accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az