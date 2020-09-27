Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks

The information spread by Armenia about allegedly shooting down of 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Azerbaijani Army is false and is disinformation, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

”We pointed out that our units have a complete advantage over the Armenian armed forces in the front,” the message said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      