Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks
- 27 Sep 2020 11:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152517
- Azerbaijan
The information spread by Armenia about allegedly shooting down of 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Azerbaijani Army is false and is disinformation, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
”We pointed out that our units have a complete advantage over the Armenian armed forces in the front,” the message said.