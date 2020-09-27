Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian reports on shooting down of 3 tanks

The information spread by Armenia about allegedly shooting down of 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Azerbaijani Army is false and is disinformation, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

”We pointed out that our units have a complete advantage over the Armenian armed forces in the front,” the message said.

News.Az