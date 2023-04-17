Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian disinformation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted disinformation spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

“The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the alleged firing by the Azerbaijan Army Units in Zod direction of the Basarkecher region is false and does not correspond to the truth,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.


