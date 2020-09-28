Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The enemy fired at the territory of the Goranboy region

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The enemy fired at the territory of the Goranboy region

"The enemy fired at the territory of the Goranboy region," Chief of the Press Service Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

The enemy fired at the villages of Yukhari Agjakend and Garamusaly of the Goranboy region. Civilian infrastructure was not seriously damaged.

There are no casualties among the villagers.

Units of Azerbaijan Armed Forces are taking adequate countermeasures against the enemy.

