Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: UAVs of Azerbaijan do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: UAVs of Azerbaijan do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shooting down and falling of the UAV of Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia is false, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We declare that Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia," the ministry said. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      