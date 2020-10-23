Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: UAVs of Azerbaijan do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shooting down and falling of the UAV of Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia is false, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We declare that Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia," the ministry said.

