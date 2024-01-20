Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Martyrs

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of January 20 - National Mourning Day, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Tribute was paid to the memory of the citizens, who became shehids for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, and flowers were laid at their graves.

