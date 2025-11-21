Azerbaijani defense officials attend Dubai Airshow 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister and Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, along with Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov, visited the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The Azerbaijani delegation, joined by state officials and representatives of international companies, attended the official opening ceremony and explored exhibits showcasing military aviation, global aeronautics, AI-driven innovations, and space research, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with executives from several companies to discuss matters of mutual interest in military-technical cooperation.

Notably, Azerbaijan was represented for the first time at the exhibition by a stand from MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC, which operates under the Defense Ministry.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az