Armenia still continues to send weapons to Karabakh region of Azerbaijan - Advisor to the President

The GLOBSEC 2023 Forum was held in Bratislava, Slovakia. In the framework of cooperation with GLOBSEC, the AIR Center as a content partner organized a side event on “Energy and Climate Security: Lessons Learned and Way Ahead”, News.az reports.

During a panel discussion of the Forum titled “Towards a Peaceful Future: A New Dawn for the South Caucasus?” the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev and the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan talked about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the peace process in the region. Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized that the Second Karabakh War ended long-lasting occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and mentioned that respect for territorial integrity is crucial for Azerbaijan. Talking about meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides he underlined that “it is not very important where we have peace talks but it is important what we talk”.

Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and mentioned that the major issue “between Azerbaijan and Armenia is Nagorno-Karabakh”. He said that Armenia suggests maps of 1975 for delimitation of state borders and that Armenia will never agree to have corridor on its territory. Hikmat Hajiyev also pointed out that while Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Armenia still continues to send weapons to Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as there are still Armenian soldiers. Regarding the border delimitation, Hikmat Hajiyev underlined that the President of Azerbaijan supports the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. “We should take regional peace initiative into our hands. We proposed Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format. With respect to unblocking transportation corridors in the region, it is up to Armenia to invite forces to ensure security of Azerbaijani citizens crossing Armenian territory. In trilateral document signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, there is a clause about this point.”

The Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Dr. Farid Shafiyev, Board member Dr. Esmira Jafarova and Senior advisor Shahmar Hajiyev also participated at the GLOBSEC 2023 Forum. During the side event on “Energy and Climate Security: Lessons Learned and Way Ahead” organized by the AIR Center Dr.Esmira Jafarova talked about the current energy crisis in Europe and the EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation.

News.Az