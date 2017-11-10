Azerbaijani delegation attends 23rd International Border Police Conference in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by chief of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev attended the 23rd International Border Police Conference in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

The event brought together senior police officers and migration experts from 60 countries, AzerTag reports. International experts discussed emerging threats to border security and potential solutions in four areas: evolving security challenges in an interconnected world with an emphasis on countering terrorism; situation monitoring for border management; information systems for stronger and smarter borders; and strengthening border guard capacities.

On the sidelines of the conference Elchin Guliyev met with Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Fabrice Leggeri to discuss development of bilateral cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with their counterparts from Austria, Georgia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine to discuss cooperation prospects.

News.Az

