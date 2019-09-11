Azerbaijani delegation attends 23rd session of UNWTO General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation is attending the 23rd session of the UNWTO General Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The event brings together over 1,100 delegates, including 65 tourism ministers and deputy ministers and 31 secretaries of state, AzerTag reports.

The session focuses on the role of tourism in education and job creation and innovation and sustainable development in tourism.

Azerbaijan`s delegation includes Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and the country`s ambassador to Spain, permanent representative to the UNWTO Anar Maharramov.

News.Az

