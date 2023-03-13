Azerbaijani delegation attends OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting I

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Azerbaijan attended OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting I held in Vienna, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, participated in the OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting I held by the OSCE North Macedonian Presidency and the Bureau of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Vienna on March 13-14, 2023 on the topic "Media pluralism as one of the main foundations of comprehensive security".

According to the agenda of the meeting, discussions are held on the topics "Why can't there be comprehensive security without media freedom?", "The impact of media freedom on the three dimensions of the OSCE" and "Media pluralism as one of the main foundations of democracy."

In the session on the topic of "Why can't there be comprehensive security without media freedom?" the delegation noted that media freedom plays an important role in protecting human rights and freedoms, as well as global security, promoting just and peaceful societies, various aspects of the security challenges of the modern era were touched upon, and it was emphasized that the media has the opportunity to play an important role in reducing tension and promoting peace during conflict, but the importance of the media to adhere to the principles of accuracy, transparency and impartiality in order to ensure credibility was emphasized.

The work done in the direction of increasing the professionalism of journalists and the media literacy of the society in Azerbaijan, ensuring the right of journalists to obtain correct information, and strengthening the economic independence of media subjects was noted.

At the event, the Azerbaijani delegation responded to Armenia's baseless allegations against Azerbaijan within the framework of the safety of journalists, stating that the accusations were not in line with reality, the participants were informed about the violations committed by the Armenian side in the field of international law related to the safety of journalists, including smear campaigns against international journalists during the Patriotic War, the facts about the loss of lives of journalists as a result of the explosion of mines placed in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories were brought to our attention.

News.Az