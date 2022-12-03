Azerbaijani delegation attends Stratcom Summit in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation took part in the International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit 2022) organized by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications in Istanbul on December 2-3, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) told News.Az.

The event on the topic “Stratcom in the Age of Uncertainty” was attended by state officials from many countries, representatives of the private and media sectors, civil society, as well as scientific figures.

The Stratcom Summit 2022 focused on the issues of dealing with regional conflicts in the strategic communication ecosystem, hybrid threats posed by geopolitical tensions, disinformation, humanitarian and environmental crises, as well as information warfare.

