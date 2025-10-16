- News
- Energy Week
Tag:
Energy Week
-
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Michael Harms, Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association, and representatives of major German companies during Baku Energy Week on Wednesday to discuss the current state of, and prospects for, cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Germany.03 Jun 2026-18:49
-
-
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held several meetings with foreign officials as part of Baku Energy Week.03 Jun 2026-14:52
-
-
Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan covering regional security, foreign policy, and geopolitical developments. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the official position or editorial stance of News.Az.02 Jun 2026-11:38
-
-
As part of Baku Energy Week, Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, met with Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies, and Mohammed Al Aryani, President for International Gas at XRG.01 Jun 2026-22:35
-
-
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz JSC reviewed the tasks planned under the Ustyurt project and discussed prospects for future cooperation.01 Jun 2026-20:50
-
-
Azerbaijan and Tatarstan have discussed implementing a joint industrial park project within the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's Eonomy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.01 Jun 2026-18:26
-
-
-
-
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov has taken part in the Tashkent Energy Forum themed “New Energy: Innovation, Sustainability, Regional Cooperation.”13 May 2026-23:44
-
-
Russia and Tajikistan are actively negotiating the involvement of Russian companies in joint projects for the development of oil fields in Tajikistan.16 Oct 2025-21:47
-
-
-