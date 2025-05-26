Azerbaijani delegation participates in NATO PA spring session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is currently taking place in Dayton, USA, according to the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO on X, News.Az reports.

“Distinguished Members of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO attending the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) Spring Session held in Dayton, USA,” reads the post.

News.Az