Azerbaijani delegation takes part in 13th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

The 13th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has started in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius, on November 26.

The sessions will focus on the current issues facing the Committee, future activities, as well as the nominations to be included in UNESCO Representative List of non-Material Religious and Intangible Cultural Heritage, as well as the adoption of national reports.

The delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov is attending the event.

Speaking at the opening of the session, Hasanov thanked member states for supporting Azerbaijan during the elections, noting that Azerbaijan was elected a member of the committee in June this year.

Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan was a member of the committee in 2008-2014 and successfully hosted the 8th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

The deputy minister noted that he was interested in the effective implementation of the 2003 Convention, which has always endeavored to protect universal cultural values and expressed his gratitude to member countries, experts and UNESCO Secretariat for their contribution to this area.

Speaking about the UNESCO-Azerbaijan relations, Hasanov emphasized the valuable services of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of these relations on the intensive and dynamic level. As a result of tireless efforts by Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites were included in relevant UNESCO lists.

Finally, the head of the delegation noted that he would spare no effort to share his rich experience in constructive cooperation and partnership with the Member States in the effective implementation of the Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage during the accession of Azerbaijan to the Committee in 2018-2022.

It should be noted that a number of issues related to Azerbaijan, as well as the nomination "Traditional band dances of Yalli (Kochari, Tanzara ), Nakhchivan" submitted to the Committee for inclusion the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, the nomination "Dada Gorgud / Korkyt Ata / Dede Korkut heritage: Dastan culture, folk tales and music" jointly with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan and "Çovgan - tradition Karabakh sporting team game with horses", submitted to the Committee for inclusion in the Representative List on non-Material Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, will be discussed during our national report.

It should be noted that the nomination documents and the national report were submitted jointly by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

The session will end on December 1.

