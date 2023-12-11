Azerbaijani delegation tours Türkiye’s pavilion at COP28

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation recently toured the pavilion of brotherly Türkiye on the sidelines of the COP28, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Fatma Varank.

The meeting addressed important issues of cooperation in the realm of climate change.

