Azerbaijani delegation visits Iran's Bandar Abbas port

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, visited the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran, a key southern maritime gateway for the International North–South Transport Corridor.

The delegation inspected the port and got acquainted with its infrastructure. Saeed Rasouli, Vice-Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, gave a comprehensive presentation about the port and provided detailed information about its activities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, discussions were held on possible cooperation opportunities.

During the visit to the city of Bandar Abbas, Shahin Mustafayev met with Governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, to explore prospects for cooperation.

News.Az