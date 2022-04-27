Azerbaijani delegation was ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani delegation was ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus Erika Olson, News.az reports.

The head of state pointed to the devastation Armenia unleashed on Azerbaijani territories during the almost 30 years of occupation, the destruction of material and cultural traditions, including more than 60 mosques, and their use as stables.

Noting that Armenia had planted a large number of mines in the territories during the occupation, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the problem of landmines Azerbaijan was currently facing, and stressed the importance of US support in this regard.

News.Az