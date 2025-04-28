Azerbaijani deminer injured in landmine blast in Gazakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured in a landmine explosion while conducting clearance operations in the liberated village of Gizilhajili, in Gazakh district.

The incident occurred when Elnur Pashayev, an ANAMA employee (born in 1985), detonated an anti-personnel mine during his work in the region, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

Pashayev sustained minor injuries from the explosion.

Following the blast, Pashayev was immediately evacuated to the central district hospital for medical treatment. His condition is currently reported as stable, with no threats to his life.

