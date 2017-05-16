Azerbaijani Democratic Republic’s 100th anniversary to be solemnly celebrated

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

According to the order, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic shall be celebrated at state level throughout the country, APA reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers is due to work out an action plan, and the parliament is due to hold a special meeting on the occasion of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic’s 100th anniversary.

