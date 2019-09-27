Azerbaijani Deputy PM: Youth should be more interested in books

The special attention should be paid for the youth to be more interested in books in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 6th Baku International Book Fair, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

