Azerbaijani diaspora members leave for Shusha

Members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora have kicked off their 6th visit to Shusha, the country's cultural capital, News.Az reports.

During the trip, which brings together 98 diaspora members from 18 countries, the participants will familiarize themselves with the host of historical sites located in the city, including Jidir Duzu plain, Bazarbashi square, the square with the shot statues, the square where Shusha Declaration was signed, Khurshidbanu Natavan’s palace, Khan gizi spring, Museum-Mausoleum Complex of Molla Panah Vagif, monument to Uzeyir Hajibayli, House Museum of Bulbul, as well as Ganja Gates, Saatli, Ashaghi Govhar Agha and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosques.

The diaspora members will also view the reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.

News.Az