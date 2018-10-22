Azerbaijani diplomat meets Fijian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Chargé D'affaires to Australia Eljan Habibzade met with Prime Minister of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Australia said on Twitter on Monday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fiji Day Charity Gala Dinner in Sydney on October 19.

