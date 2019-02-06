Azerbaijani diplomat to speak on Israeli relations at Henderson temple

+ ↺ − 16 px

If there’s a chance to bring people of different faiths together for the betterment of the community, Rabbi Sanford Akselrad of Congregation Ner Tamid in Hender

After the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip, he and other faith leaders participated in an interfaith service near the Strip. After the violence in Charlottesville, Va.., a similar service was conducted outside a church in North Las Vegas. And when 11 were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue this past fall, the group again came together to help Akselrad and his congregation mourn the hate crime.

“I was just another example of how people of different faiths can get along,” Akselrad said. “In this current political climate, there is great urgency for the interfaith community.”

Congregation Ner Tamid at 7 p.m. Wednesday will continue its unity-message efforts by hosting Nasimi Aghayev, the consul general of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, for a talk on relations between Azerbaijan — a nation of mostly Muslims — and neighboring Israel.

“Most of the stories about Israel are on the conflict with their Arab neighbors,” Akselrad said. “Here’s a country that says no. Not only do we get along with Israel, we love the Jews who live in Azerbaijan.”

Aghayev, who has been part of the Azerbaijan diplomatic service since 1999, is also the dean of the Los Angeles consular corps, which represents 105 nations. He’s served at the Azerbaijan Embassies in Austria and Germany, and has degrees in international relations and European law.

Aghayev, who is in Las Vegas for a dinner later in the week, reached out to officials at Congregation Ner Tamid to speak. His pedigree of bringing leaders from different parts of the globe together for the common good aligns with how Akselrad envisions Las Vegas functioning.

“My congregation is excited to welcome him. His story needs to be told because it is a remarkable one,” Akselrad said.

News.Az

News.Az