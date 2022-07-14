Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani driver injured in landmine blast in liberated Jabrayil

  • Incident
  • Share
Azerbaijani driver injured in landmine blast in liberated Jabrayil

A TM 62 P truck of Azersun Holding LLC hit an anti-tank landmine in the liberated Dagh Tumas village, Jabrayil district on July 14, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told News.Az.

According to ANAMA, the truck’s driver, a resident of Imishli district Shamil Mammadov, born in 1996, was injured and hospitalized as a result of the landmine explosion.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      