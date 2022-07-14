Azerbaijani driver injured in landmine blast in liberated Jabrayil
A TM 62 P truck of Azersun Holding LLC hit an anti-tank landmine in the liberated Dagh Tumas village, Jabrayil district on July 14, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told News.Az.
According to ANAMA, the truck’s driver, a resident of Imishli district Shamil Mammadov, born in 1996, was injured and hospitalized as a result of the landmine explosion.