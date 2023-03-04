Azerbaijani eco-activists continue holding peaceful protest on Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, continues, News.az reports.

The demands of the protesters remain unchanged.

Currently, the activists and volunteers are chanting the slogans "Stop ecoterror!", "Protect nature!", "No to ecocide! Yes to monitoring!"

The participants of the rally stated that there are no obstacles to traffic along the Lachin-Khankendi road and it is completely open for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

