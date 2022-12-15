Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani eco-activists’ demands remain unmet: Minister

The demands put forward by Azerbaijani eco-activists during the protests on the Khankandi-Lachin road have not yet been met, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.   

FM Bayramov made the remarks during a briefing held for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan.

The minister said the reasons for starting the protests on the Khankandi-Lachin road were explained at a briefing held two days ago.

“Also, in the last two days, we’ve witnessed the lies intended for manipulations,” he added.


