Azerbaijani eco-activists temporarily suspend peaceful protests on Lachin-Khankendi road

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road are temporarily suspended from 18:00 pm.

On April 28, in the first half of the day, at the invitation of Azerbaijani officials, another meeting was held with a group of participants in the environmental protests, which have been going on for 138 days on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The meeting, held in the administrative building of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, was attended by 10 environmental activists.

At the meeting, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, noted that a new situation arose after the establishment of a checkpoint on the border with Armenia, at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road by the units of the State Border Service on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan on April 23. Therefore, the participants were once again asked to suspend the protests.

Following the discussions, the representatives of the non-governmental organizations, eco-activists and young volunteers have adopted a statement, saying they temporarily suspend the peaceful protests on April 28, 2023 from 18:00 pm.

“We declare that our requirements to the command of the peacekeeping contingent to stop the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, and to ensure the environmental monitoring and other consequences remain in force, and if these requirements are not fulfilled, we will resume the peaceful protests,” the statement emphasized.

News.Az