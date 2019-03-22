Azerbaijani, Ecuadorian FMs exchange letters to mark 15 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ecuador Jose Samuel Valencia Amores had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In his letter Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Jose Samuel Valencia Amores on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Ecuador.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that mutually beneficial cooperation, based on the spirit of friendship, has enabled to enhance bilateral and multilateral dialogue between the two nations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for Ecuador’s valuable support concerning the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, cemented by the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993.

At the end of his letter Minister Mammadyarov expressed his assuredness that both sides will continue joint efforts, on the basis of shared interests and common values, towards the achievement of multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

In his letter Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador Jose Samuel Valencia Amores delivered his warmest greetings to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador.

He highlighted that this important occasion should serve as an opportunity to further deepen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in order to promote the development between the two peoples and achieve common goals.

At the end, Ecuador's Foreign Minister took the opportunity to express his desire for the best wishes for the well-being of the People and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Ecuador were established on March 22, 2004.

News.Az

