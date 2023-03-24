Azerbaijani, Egyptian presidents hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered his congratulations on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan to the head of state and people of Azerbaijan, and underlined Egypt’s determination to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the interests of the two peoples.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the phone call and congratulations, and for his part, congratulated Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and people of Egypt on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The head of state also said Azerbaijan is interested in enhancing friendship and cooperation with Egypt, and wished prosperity and development to the state and people of Egypt.

News.Az