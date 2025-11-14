Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv severely damaged in Russian missile attack - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of November 14, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ukraine sustained severe damage during a large-scale combined airstrike by Russian forces on Kyiv.

One of the missiles struck the embassy compound, causing a significant crack and serious structural damage to the walls, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Portions of the building’s wall were blown off, windows were shattered, and diplomats’ vehicles were damaged. Ukrainian authorities visited the site to assess the destruction.

This is not the first time the Azerbaijani embassy has been affected by airstrikes on Kyiv, but officials noted that the damage this time was considerably more extensive. No embassy staff were injured in the attack.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, at least four civilians were killed and around 30 others injured, including a child. The assault involved nearly 20 ballistic and cruise missiles and more than 400 attack drones.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az