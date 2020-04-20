Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan appeals to fellow citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Consular Section of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan has appealed to fellow citizens.

“For the information of citizens, it is hereby stated that according to the instruction issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a part of the measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan temporarily restricts the group and individual reception of citizens and direct contact with them for a definite period (till May 4, 2020; if necessary, this period may be extended),” read the appeal.

For the attention of citizens appealing to the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan??

“Continuous reception of the appeals of citizens will be carried out only through email and telephone communication,” the appeal said. “Citizens are requested to send their appeals and questions to the e-mail of the Embassy or contacting Mr. Fariz Jafarov, First Secretary (Consul) of the Embassy through mobile number.”

Contact details for the information, appeals, inquiries and questions are provided below:



+92 335 523 05 00

islamabad@mission.mfa.gov.az

News.Az

News.Az