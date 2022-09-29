Azerbaijani energy minister meets with Hungarian foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó in Almaty on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Shahbazov paid a visit to Almaty to take part in the second meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“We had a fruitful meeting with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary. Hungary is determined to be our partner in the Green Energy corridor by participating in the Black Sea submarine cable project,” the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter.

News.Az