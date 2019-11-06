Azerbaijani entrepreneurs demonstrating products at 2nd International Industrial Exhibition in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized businesses are demonstrating their products and services at the 2nd International Industrial Exhibition CASPINDEXPO 2019, which kicked off in the Baku Sports Palace on Nov. 6, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Cottage, home and office furniture, aluminum and plastic dishes, paper and cardboard bags, greenhouse structures and accessories, iron and wood products, lampposts as well as repair and installation services for industrial equipment are shown on special stands through the agency’s support.

Along with the presentation of the products and services, the entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized businesses are establishing contacts with local and foreign companies and discussing the opportunities for cooperation and sale of products.

Moreover, along with the products of local companies, products and services of foreign companies operating in the industrial field are also shown at the CASPINDEXPO 2019 exhibition, which will run until November 8.

News.Az

News.Az